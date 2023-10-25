The Tulsa Zoo’s HalloZOOeen is Back!

One of Green Country’s favorite fall traditions is back, and we want to meet you there! The Tulsa Zoo’s HallowZOOeen is back for two weekends, with two different ways to celebrate.

HallowZOOeen Days feature access to the entire zoo, some festive enhancements throughout, and an opportunity to wear your costume. HallowZOOeen Nights is a bit spookier and give patrons a chance to explore zoo paths at night.

Both events feature candy stops, ambassador animals meet and greets, four-themed zones, and more!

HallowZOOeen is over two fun-filled weekends:

Friday, October 20 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 - 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

to learn more and purchase your tickets before they sell out.

