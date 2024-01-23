VOTE NOW: Philbrook Museum in the Running for a National Honor

The Philbrook Museum of Art is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Art Museum” in America.

Below is the USA Today description of the Philbrook:

Housed in an Italian Renaissance villa, the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa focuses on American, Native American, and European art. In addition to its permanent collection, the museum bring in special exhibitions throughout the year to showcase and celebrate artists from around the world. Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the 25-acre Philbrook Gardens surrounding the villa.

You are invited to vote for the Philbrook once a day through February 19th. CLICK HERE to cast your vote and don’t forgot to come back tomorrow and vote again!

