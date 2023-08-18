Walk With K95.5 in the St. Jude Walk/Run

St Jude Walk/Run 2023

K95.5  invites you to join them at the St. Jude Walk/Run on Saturday, September 30th at ONEOK as we walk to raise awareness of and money for the St. Jude Research Hospital.  The St. Jude Walk/Run, is an inspiring, family-friendly event that unites people across the nation behind the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures.  Saving children.

Here’s how to get started:  Click here to start a team, join a team or participate as an individual.  Once you do that, you will receive access to a fundraising toolkit to help you reach your fundraising goal.  If you choose to fundraise, you can earn cool St. Jude gear while knowing you are helping to fund life-saving research and treatment for St. Jude patients.

Not sure you want to walk alone? Cait & Bradley have formed a K95.5 team that you’re welcome to join. Click here to join or donate in honor of a loved one.

Did you know that a family never receives a bill for the treatment their child receives at St. Jude?  Click here to take a virtual tour of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and learn more about why K95.5 is a proud partner of this organization.

