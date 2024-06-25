Where to Find a Cooling Station

The temperatures in Green Country are getting dangerously high and we want to make sure where you need to go if you need to cool off. Please stay safe during this heat wave.

Tulsa

Lacy Park Community Center – 2134 North Madison Place. (8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Reed Park Community Center – 4233 South Yukon Ave. (8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

SleepPros Mattress Store – 7143 South Mingo Rd.

John 3:16 – 506 North Cheyenne Ave. (open 24 hours)

Tulsa County Social Services – 2401 Charles Page Blvd. (8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter – 3400 East Admiral Pl.

Salvation Army – 102 North Denver Ave. (open 24 hours)

Hutcherson Family YMCA – 1120 East Pine St.

Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa – 3208 E. 8th St.

Tulsa Dream Center – 200 W. 46th St. N.

Tulsa Day Center – 415 W. Archer St. (open 24 hours)

Southminster Presbyterian Church Community Center – 3500 S. Peoria (open 24 hours)

WL Hutcherson YMCA – 1120 E. Pine St. (8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

MetroLink Tulsa Denver Ave. Station – 319 S. Denver (5:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., Monday – Friday)

MetroLink Tulsa Memorial Midtown Station – 7952 E. 33rd St. (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday)

Broken Arrow

Central Park Community Center – 1500 S. Main St. (9:00 a.m – 9:00 p.m.)

Nienhuis Park Community Center – 3201 N. 9th St. (9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Broken Arrow Neighbors – 315 W. College St. (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Homechurch – 720 W. New Orleans St. (1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays)

Sapulpa

Red Bison Dispensary – 10290 Hwy 66

Jenks

Oklahoma Aquarium – 300 Aquarium Dr.

Catoosa

Catoosa Public Library and Community Center – 105 E. Oak St.

Sand Springs

Case Community Center – 1050 W. Wekiwa Rd.

Other Helpful Tips:

Hydration: Focus pre-hydrating and drinking enough water before you get too hot and dehydrated

Limit time outside to the early morning and evening hours, if possible

Keep an eye on your pets and do your best to keep them inside.

