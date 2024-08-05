Win an Eat and Greet with Conner Smith

Conner Smith is coming to Tulsa and instead of a normal meet and greet, K95.5 is partnering with The Spudder to give you an exclusive EAT and Greet experience with Conner. That’s right – we are organizing an intimate lunch with a handful of K95.5 listeners to hear Conner Smith sing a couple of his songs while you dine on some of The Spudder’s most delicious dishes.

Do you want to go?

Here’s how you win: Listen to the Cait & Bradley Show every morning from August 8th through August 28th and listen for the cue to call. If you are the 10th caller, then you have earned a place at the most exclusive lunch in Green Country.

Good luck from K95.5 and The Spudder!

©2024 Cox Media Group