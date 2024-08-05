Win an Eat and Greet with Conner Smith

This exclusive opportunity is only available to K95.5 listeners

K95.5 Exclusive Eat and Greet

Conner Smith is coming to Tulsa and instead of a normal meet and greet, K95.5 is partnering with The Spudder to give you an exclusive EAT and Greet experience with Conner. That’s right – we are organizing an intimate lunch with a handful of K95.5 listeners to hear Conner Smith sing a couple of his songs while you dine on some of The Spudder’s most delicious dishes.

Do you want to go?

Here’s how you win: Listen to the Cait & Bradley Show every morning from August 8th through August 28th and listen for the cue to call. If you are the 10th caller, then you have earned a place at the most exclusive lunch in Green Country.

Good luck from K95.5 and The Spudder!

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!