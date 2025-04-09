Zoorassic World: Frozen in Time Exhibit

Zoorassic World: Frozen in Time, is an immersive, temporary exhibit featuring more than 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit opens March 15 and will remain at the Tulsa Zoo through Labor Day. A membership add-on package as well as general admission tickets are on sale now. The lifelike dinosaurs incorporate both movement and sound to give guests a realistic experience.

Zoorassic World: Frozen in Time allows guests to view life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs from the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, plus the giants of the Ice Age in natural vignettes throughout the exhibit. An archeological dig for dinosaur fossil casts will be available to enhance learning experiences. The exhibit will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

