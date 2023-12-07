“$95,000 CASH” KEYWORD JANUARY 2024 SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “$95,000 Cash” Keyword JANUARY 2024 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) residing in the terrestrial listening area for any of the following radio stations: KCYY (San Antonio, TX); KISS (San Antonio, TX); KJSR (Tulsa, OK); KONO (San Antonio, TX); KRAV (Tulsa, OK); KRMG (Tulsa, OK); KSMG (San Antonio, TX); KTKX (San Antonio, TX); KWEN (Tulsa, OK); WALR (Atlanta, GA); WAPE (Jacksonville, FL); WBAB (Long Island, NY); WBLI (Long Island, NY); WCFB (Orlando, FL); WDBO (Orlando, FL); WDUV (Tampa, FL); WEDR (Miami, FL); WEZI (Jacksonville, FL); WFEZ (Miami, FL); WFLC (Miami, FL); WGAU (Athens, GA); WGMG (Athens, GA); WHIO (Dayton, OH); WHJX (Jacksonville, FL); WHKO (Dayton, OH); WHPT (Tampa, FL); WHQT (Miami, FL); WJGL (Jacksonville, FL); WJGL-F2 HD2 (Jacksonville, FL); WMMO (Orlando, FL); WNGC (Arcade/Athens, GA); WOEX (Orlando, FL); WOKV (Jacksonville, FL); WOKV F-2 HD2 (Jacksonville, FL); WOKV-AM (Jacksonville, FL); WPUP (Athens, GA); WRFC (Athens, GA); WSB-FM (Atlanta, GA); WSRV (Atlanta, GA); WTBV (Tampa, FL); WTBV-HD2 (Tampa, FL); WWKA (Orlando, FL); WWRM (Tampa, FL); WXGL (Tampa, FL); WXKT (Athens, GA); and WZLR (Dayton, OH)

Please note:

· WOEX (Orlando, FL) will announce Keywords for this Sweepstakes in Spanish.

· WRFC (Athens, GA) will only announce Keywords during the 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. ET hours.

· Sponsor reserves the right to add or remove participating Stations or suspend the Sweepstakes on certain participating Stations in its sole discretion during the Sweepstakes Period.

· In the event your Station is not announcing Keywords during certain days of the Sweepstakes Period, you may listen to any other participating Station during the relevant Listen Time (as defined below) to hear the Keyword and enter as set forth below.

Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC (“Sponsor”), any Station, CMG Media Corporation, CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, CMG/NY Texas Radio, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

The “$95,000 Cash” Keyword JANUARY 2024 Sweepstakes will be branded on the following Stations under variations of the following name(s) (subject to change, see Station for details):

· “$1,000 Cash Call” – KONO (San Antonio, TX)

· “$1000 Free Cash” – WFLC (Miami, FL)

· “$1000 KISS Cash Hole” - KISS (San Antonio, TX)

· “La Palabra Que Paga” (The Word That Pays) – WOEX (Orlando, FL)

· “99 JAMZ Putting a Grand In Your Hand” – WEDR (Miami, FL)

· “B98.5′s Plastic Payoff” – WSB-FM (Atlanta, GA)

· “Classic City Cash” - WGAU (Athens, GA); WGMG (Athens, GA)

· “Country Cash Grab” – KWEN (Tulsa, OK)

· “DeDe Pays Your Bills” - WJGL-F2 HD2 (Jacksonville, FL)

· “Delete Your Debt” – WDUV (Tampa, FL)

· “Dex and Barbie T. Pay Your Bills” – WAPE (Jacksonville, FL)

· “Gridiron Grand” – WRFC (Athens, GA)

· “PAY YOUR BILLS/PAYS YOUR BILLS” – KRAV (Tulsa, OK); KCYY (San Antonio, TX); KJSR (Tulsa, OK); KSMG (San Antonio, TX); KTKX (San Antonio, TX); WALR (Atlanta, GA); WHKO (Dayton, OH); WJGL (Jacksonville, FL); WNGC (Arcade/Athens, GA); WOKV F-2 HD2 (Jacksonville, FL); WOKV-AM (Jacksonville, FL); WPUP (Athens, GA); WSRV (Atlanta, GA); WTBV-HD2 (Tampa, FL); WWKA (Orlando, FL); WXGL (Tampa, FL); WXKT (Athens, GA); WZLR (Dayton, OH); WFEZ (Miami, FL); WMMO (Orlando, FL); WWRM (Tampa, FL)

· “Payroll Payout” - WDBO (Orlando, FL); WOKV (Jacksonville, FL); WHIO (Dayton, OH)

· “Potter’s Payroll Payout” - KRMG (Tulsa, OK)

· “Present Payoff” - WEZI (Jacksonville, FL)

· “Ricky Smiley Pays Your Bills” - WHJX (Jacksonville, FL); WHQT (Miami, FL); WTBV (Tampa, FL); WCFB (Orlando, FL)

· “Roger & JP Go Fund Yourself” – WBAB (Long Island, NY)

· “Syke and Ally Ali Pay Your Bills” - WBLI (Long Island, NY)

· “The Bone Bonus” - WHPT (Tampa, FL)

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:59 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on January 8, 2024, and end at 5:15 p.m. E.T. on February 2, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).* Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

*Excluding Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, January 15, 2024.

To enter, listen to any Station during the Sweepstakes Period starting at the following times: 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CST; 10:00 a.m. ET/9:00 a.m. CST; 12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. CST; 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CST; and/or 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CST (each, a “Listen Time”). During each Listen Time for each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, a unique keyword will be announced (“Keyword”). In the event your Station is not announcing Keywords during certain days of the Sweepstakes Period, you may listen to any other Station during the relevant Listen Time to hear the Keyword and enter as set forth below.

· For WRFC -AM 960 The Ref (Athens, GA) listeners only: The Keywords will be read in the 8:00 a.m. ET and 12:00 p.m. ET hours only. If you are in the WRFC-AM listening area, you may participate in the Sweepstakes in the 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET hours during the Sweepstakes Period by listening for the Keywords on any other participating Station.

Enter by visiting the Sweepstakes official registration page at the website of the station you are listening to (listed below) (the “Website”) or on the station’s mobile app (the “App”) and completing all of the required information, including the Keyword, and following all posted instructions. To enter the drawing for any Listen Time, you must complete your entry no later than fifteen (15) minutes past the hour (8:15 a.m. ET, 10:15 a.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. ET, 2:15 p.m. ET and/or 5:15 p.m. ET), AND Sponsor must receive your entry with the correct Keyword no later than fifteen (15) minutes after the Listen Time when the Keyword is announced.

(i) Website: To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Contests” page at each Station website (e.g., www.wbli.com/contests), select the “Contests” tab, and complete all the required information and following all posted instructions.

(ii) App: To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

1. Download and install the Station mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, click the “Contests” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information, including the Keyword, to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

After receipt of all eligible Entries for a given Listen Time Keyword, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible Entries received for such Listen Time Keyword and select one (1) potential winner. For the avoidance of doubt, this is a national sweepstakes, and each Listen Time Drawing is conducted from among all eligible Entries received from eligible entrants.

Limit: one (1) entry per person and per email address for each Listen Time regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes for that Listen Time.

There will be a total of ninety-five (95) Keywords announced during the Sweepstakes Period and Sponsor will conduct ninety-five (95) Listen Time Drawings, with one (1) potential winner for each Listen Time Drawing (as further set forth below).

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by each Station’s Privacy Policy, which are hereby incorporated by reference:

Privacy Polices:

o http://www.y100fm.com/privacy-policy/ (KCYY / San Antonio, TX)

o https://www.kissrocks.com/privacy-policy/ (KISS / San Antonio, TX)

o http://www.1033theeagle.com/privacy-policy/ (KJSR / Tulsa, OK)

o https://www.kono1011.com/privacy-policy (KONO / San Antonio, TX)

o http://www.mix965tulsa.com/privacy-policy/ (KRAV /Tulsa, OK)

o https://www.krmg.com/privacy-policy/ (KRMG / Tulsa, OK)

o http://www.magic105953.com/privacy-policy/ (KSMG / San Antonio, TX)

o http://www.eaglesanantonio.com/privacy-policy/ (KTKX / San Antonio, TX)

o http://www.k95tulsa.com/privacy-policy/ (KWEN / Tulsa, OK)

o https://www.kiss104fm.com/privacy-policy/ (WALR/ Atlanta, GA)

o http://www.wape.com/privacy-policy/ (WAPE / Jacksonville, FL)

o http://www.wbab.com/privacy-policy/ (WBAB/ Long Island, NY)

o http://www.wbli.com/privacy-policy/ (WBLI/ Long Island, NY)

o https://www.star945.com/privacy-policy/ (WCFB / Orlando, FL)

o https://www.wdbo.com/privacy-policy/ (WDBO / Orlando, FL)

o http://www.wduv.com/privacy-policy/ (WDUV / Tampa, FL)

o https://www.wedr.com/privacy-policy/ (WEDR / Miami, FL)

o http://www.easy1029.com/privacy-policy/ (WEZI / Jacksonville, FL)

o http://www.easy93.com/privacy-policy/ (WFEZ / Miami, FL)

o https://www.hits973.com/privacy-policy/ (WFLC / Miami, FL)

o https://www.wgauradio.com/privacy-policy/ (WGAU / Athens, GA)

o http://www.magic1021.com/privacy-policy/ (WGMG / Athens, GA)

o https://www.whio.com/privacy-policy/ (WHIO / Dayton, OH)

o https://www.hot1065fm.com/privacy-policy (WHJX / Jacksonville, FL)

o http://www.k99online.com/privacy-policy/ (WHKO / Dayton, OH)

o https://www.theboneonline.com/privacy-policy / (WHPT / Tampa, FL)

o https://www.hot10595fm.com/privacy-policy/ (WHQT / Miami, FL)

o http://www.969theeagle.com/privacy-policy/ (WJGL / Jacksonville, FL)

o http://www.power1061.com/privacy-policy/ (WJGL-F2 / Jacksonville, FL)

o http://www.wmmo.com/privacy-policy/ (WMMO / Orlando, FL)

o http://www.yourgeorgiacountry.com/privacy-policy/ (WNGC / Arcade, GA)

o https://www.exitos965.com/privacy-policy /(WOEX / Orlando, FL)

o https://www.wokv.com/privacy-policy/ (WOKV/ Jacksonville, FL)

o https://www.x995jax.com/privacy-policy (WOKV F-2 HD2 / Jacksonville, FL)

o https://www.espn690.com/privacy-policy/ (WOKV-AM / Jacksonville, FL)

o https://www.powerathens.com/privacy-policy (WPUP / Athens, GA)

o https://www.960theref.com/privacy-policy (WRFC /Athens, GA)

o http://www.b985.com/privacy-policy/ (WSB-FM / Atlanta, GA)

o http://www.971theriver.com/privacy-policy/ (WSRV / Atlanta, GA)

o https://www.1015vibe.com/privacy-policy (WTBV / Tampa, FL)

o https://www.97xonline.com/privacy-policy (WTBV-HD2 / Tampa, FL)

o http://www.k923orlando.com/privacy-policy/ (WWKA / Orlando, FL)

o http://www.mymagic949.com/privacy-policy/ (WWRM / Tampa, FL)

o http://www.1073theeagle.com/privacy-policy/ (WXGL / Tampa, FL)

o https://www.1037chuckfm.com/privacy-policy/ (WXKT /Athens, GA)

o https://www.eagledayton.com/privacy-policy/ (WZLR / Dayton, OH)

Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Sweepstakes Rules.

Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally submitted the entry to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid government-issued identification or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

All Entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of Entries submitted will be determined and resolved by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

4. Listen Time Drawing Winner Selection and Odds .

At or about fifteen (15) minutes after each Listen Time, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible Entries received from among all participating Stations for that Listen Time. For the avoidance of doubt, this is a national sweepstakes, and each Listen Time Drawing is conducted from among all eligible Entries received from eligible entrants.

There will be a maximum of five (5) winners announced each weekday, and a maximum of ninety-five (95) drawings, during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received for a given Listen Time.

5. Prize Description .

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winners will win the following prizes based on the weekday such potential winner was selected:

· Each potential winner selected on any weekday during the Sweepstakes Period (January 8–February 2, 2024) will receive a check for one thousand dollars ($1,000).

The maximum total value of all prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes is Ninety-Five Thousand Dollars ($95,000).

Limit: One (1) prize per person.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Sponsor will make three (3) attempts to call each potential winner within fifteen (15) minutes of the conclusion of each entry deadline (by 8:30 a.m. ET, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET). If these three (3) attempts go unanswered, Sponsor may select an alternate potential Winner from remaining Entries received during the applicable Listen Time. Sponsor will not accept return phone calls. Potential Winners must answer their phone when contacted in order to be a verified potential Winner. To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must electronically sign a W-9 form and send a copy of a valid government-issued ID for identification verification within five (5) business days after notification. At that time, the potential winners may also be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law). Once this paperwork is signed, potential winner can expect to receive a check in the mail in 90–120 days.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible Entries received during the applicable Listen Time.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of Entries will void that participant’s Entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the Entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an Entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, THE STATIONS, CMG RADIO OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, CMG NY/TEXAS RADIO, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

9. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

PARTICIPANTS AGREE THAT ANY CAUSE OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF, RELATING TO, OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH ANY OF RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY PART OF THE CONTEST MUST COMMENCE WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CAUSE OF ACTION ACCRUES; OTHERWISE, SUCH CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE PERMANENTLY BARRED.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

10. Publicity Release . EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, UE OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . This Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 19, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “Attn: CMG Radio Promotions: $95,000 CASH January 2024″ Keyword Sweepstakes - Request Winner List – 1601 West Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30316. If you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, contact Amanda.Allwood@CMG.com.

0144325.0730070 4893-5708-7892v3