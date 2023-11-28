Christmas Movie or Nah

The holidays bring everyone together…until you gather around the television to watch a Christmas movie. The problem is – not everyone agrees on what constitutes a Christmas movie. K95.5 is giving you the opportunity to end the debate once and for all and win some concert tickets in the process.

Here’s how it works: every couple days, we will post a poll and you get to vote if it qualifies as a Christmas movie or not. When you vote, you are instantly entered to win a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum at the BOK Center on December 30th.

First up: Die Hard. Does it qualify as a Christmas movie or nah? You have until December 2nd to tell us! Vote below.

We can’t wait to see what you decide!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 28, 2023, and ends December 2, 2023 at 5:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click here for official contest rules.