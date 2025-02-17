Download the all new K95.5 App

The best way to interact with K95.5 is with our app.
With the new and improved K95.5 App, you can...
- Listen to K95.5 anytime and wherever you go on your smartphone
- Enter contests for concert tickets, cash, and other awesome prizes!
- Vote on your favorite songs and send in your song requests using our Open Mic feature
- Listen to Cait & Bradley 7:30 Second Date Updates on demand.
- Read the latest stories from the K95.5 DJs
- Read the latest Country music and entertainment news
- Get the latest Green Country weather forecast
- Send us your photos and videos that could be featured on K95Tulsa.com and our social media pages.
©2021 Cox Media Group