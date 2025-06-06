Enter to win a VIP package to see Corey Kent at the Cain’s Ballroom!

Click below to enter to win a VIP package to see Corey Kent live at the historic Cain’s Ballroom on July 10th! This package includes 2 VIP tickets to the show, meet and greet passes with an acoustic show and signed merchandise!

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, click HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 6, 2025, and ends June 30th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.