Eric Church Returns to the BOK Center!

We hope you have a “drink in your hand” because K95.5 has BIG NEWS! Eric Church will play the BOK Center on February 26, 2026 and we have your tickets!! Enter below for your chance to win a Friends Four Pack of tickets to the show!!

Register for the presale here: EricChurch.com

Pre Sale: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Public On Sale: Friday, October 3, 2025

Click here for tickets: Eric Church at the BOK Center

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 24, 2025, and ends October 30th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.