Friday Night Bites

High school football is in full swing in Oklahoma and everything you love about Friday nights is back – the competition on the field, the cheerleaders on the sidelines, the rowdy student section, and the concession stand. K95.5 wants to celebrate and be part of the fun with Friday Night Bites.

The K95.5 team and Air Solutions are teaming up to stop at four different high school football games this fall and help work the concession stand during the game.

Want the K95.5 team to stop at your school to roll up their sleeves and help sling snacks? Enter your school name and the next home date below. Who knows – the next time you order extra nacho cheese, it might be Cait and Bradley handing it over.

Tune in each week to hear where the K95.5 team is headed the next weekend.

Good luck from K95.5 and Air Solutions.