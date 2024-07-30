Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Jamie O’Neal & Ty Herndon

Merry Christmas Baby at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 2024

Jamie O’Neal and Ty Herndon are bringing some of the holiday spirit to Hard Rock Live at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The country duo will be performing their show Merry Christmas Baby on Thursday, December 5th.

K95.5 wants to give a handful of listeners a chance to get into the holiday spirit with them. Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 30, 2024, and ends December 1, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.