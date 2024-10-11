Harps Hometown Fresh: K95.5′s Boots & Barstools Concert

Brothers Osborne

K95.5, Coors Light, and River Spirit Casino Resort are proud to announce the first annual Boots & Barstools. It’s not a concert, it’s an event where we are bringing some of country’s biggest names together to perform in an intimate setting where you will never see them perform again. We are bringing a combination of up-and-comers and some established names who are on a tour of their own for a one-night event that you will only get to see with K95.5.

The show will be on Monday, November 25th at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. You will be treated to a rousing and fun guitar pool where four individual artists will come together to take turns singing their songs and telling stories while they are all onstage together.

Do you want into the hottest ticket in town? Of course, you do! The only way you can get into the show is by winning them from K95.5!

