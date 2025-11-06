Home for the Holidays!

Is there anything worse than writing that mortgage check? Yes! Writing one EVERY month! Let K95.5 and Dale and Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing pay your mortgage (or rent) for a year!

Click below to enter!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 6, 2025, and ends December 17th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.