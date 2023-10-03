Ian Munsick Headlines Back to Back Shows at Cain’s Ballroom

Ian Munsick at Cain's Ballroom

Ian Munsick is kicking off Cain’s Ballroom November performances with back to back performances. Munsick will take the stage on November 1st and November 2nd with special guest Triston Marez. K95.5 is giving one lucky listener a chance to win tickets to his November 1st show.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 3, 2023, and ends October 27, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.