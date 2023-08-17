It’s a WWE Smackdown Winning Weekend!

K95.5 WWE Smackdown Winning Weekend

WWE Smackdown is coming to the BOK Center on Friday, October 13th and K95.5 wants to give you access to all the action with a K95.5 Winning Weekend. That’s right – we are giving you six chances to win a pair of tickets to see all the high flying and face-smashing action in person.

List to K95.5 will weekend long and listen for one of six WWE Smackdown-related keywords. Once you hear the keyword, text it to (918) 460-9595 and you are entered into the contest. You can enter once or all six times – you just need to tune into K95.5 to get the keywords required for entry.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 19, 2023, and ends August 20, 2023 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

