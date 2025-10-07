Josh Meloy to play two shows at Cain’s Ballroom!

Oklahoma native, Josh Meloy will play two shows at the historic Cain’s Ballroom in October and K95.5 has your tickets! These shows will take place October 17th and 18th and are sure to sell out! Be sure to get your tickets soon! For your chance to win a pair, be sure to enter below!

For more show information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

