Josh Meloy to play two shows at Cain’s Ballroom!

Oklahoma native, Josh Meloy will play two shows at the historic Cain’s Ballroom in October and K95.5 has your tickets! These shows will take place October 17th and 18th and are sure to sell out! Be sure to get your tickets soon! For your chance to win a pair, be sure to enter below!

For more show information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 7, 2025, and ends October 14th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!