K95.5 Exclusive Pre-Sale Code for Randall King

Randall King coming to Cain's Ballroom

Randall King is coming to Cain’s Ballroom on Saturday, July 6th and K95.5 knows those tickets will sell out quickly. We have an exclusive presale code you can use before tickets open to the public.

Here’s how it works:

Click here and use KWEN to get your tickets from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th.

Only people with the exclusive KWEN presale code will be able to purchase tickets before they open to the rest of the public.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th. Click here to read more about the show and who Randall is bringing to town with him.



