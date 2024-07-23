K95.5 Has Your Exclusive Josh Turner Meet and Greet Experience

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Josh Turner performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

K95.5 has an exclusive opportunity to meet Josh Turner ahead of his show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday, August 15th. The prize package grants one winner and three guests access to an incredible pre-show package. It includes the following:

Four tickets to an intimate Josh Turner listening event before the show following sound check

Four tickets to the show at Hard Rock Live

A preview of 4-5 brand new songs from his upcoming album that have not been heard before (the album comes out on Friday, August 16th)

A meet and greet opportunity for photographs and autographs.

Opportunity to participate in a pre-show Q&A session.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 23, 2024, and ends August 13, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.