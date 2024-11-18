K95.5 and Moody’s Jewelry’s Selfish Santa Contest is Back!

K95.5 Selfish Santa 2024

K95.5 and Moody’s Jewelry are teaming up to give one lucky listener the chance to be a Selfish Santa this year.

One lucky listener will win a 14 karat white gold round diamond center with diamond pave pendant, valued at nearly $2,500 from Moody’s Jewelry.

It is up to you to decide if you’re going to keep the bling or give it to a loved one. Whatever you decide, your secret is safe with us!

Entering is easy! Enter your information below and keep your fingers crossed.

Good luck from K95.5 and Moody’s Jewelry!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 18, 2024 and ends December 13, 2024 at 12:00pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents in K95.5′s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.