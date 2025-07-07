K95.5’s Boots & Barstools is back

2025 Boots & Barstools

Join us on August 26th, 2025, at The Cove at River Spirit Casino for the 2nd Annual Boots and Barstools concert. Seven different amazing K95.5 artists will be performing.

The event will kick off at the 5 O’clock Somewhere bar with a party and a last chance to win tickets to the show. This pre-party will include giveaways for attendees and a great way to meet up with friends before the event.

Thanks to support from Coors Light, Cox Communications and River Spirit Casino, this concert will feature seven artists, four of whom will perform an acoustic set on stage together in a guitar pull format. The final three will perform as solo headliner artists to round out the evening.

The only way to get tickets to this show is to listen to K95.5! We will be giving away tickets on air and at seven different ticket drop locations throughout the summer. Listen to find out where and when those will be!

Check out this year’s lineup of amazing artists

Kelsey Hart

Vincent Mason

Meghan Patrick

Drew Baldridge

John Morgan

Jackson Dean

Tucker Wetmore

