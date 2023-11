K95.5’s Home for the Holidays Contest

Home for the Holidays Contest Rules

K95.5 is once again giving you the chance to have your rent or mortgage bills paid in 2024. One lucky person will win up to $18,000 to pay their mortgage or rent in 2024. Entering is easy. Include your information below to be entered to win. The winner will be announced on December 21st.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW). BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”) AND AUDIENCE, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. Visit the KWEN Contest Rules page for the full contest legal rules.