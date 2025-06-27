LIST: Find Local Fireworks Displays Across Green Country

K95.5's Fireworks Finder

Several places around Oklahoma will be offering family-friendly fun for the Fourth of July.

If you and your family are looking for a place to watch fireworks and celebrate Independence Day, here is a list of some of the best places.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest in Tulsa

On July 4, Folds of Honor FreedomFest will be taking place at River West Festival Park and the Zink Lake Watch Zone of the Arkansas River.

The 49th annual Independence Day festival will have performances from the Monster Energy BMX Team, live music from The Dirt Road Daredevils, Monster Energy DJs, and of course, Tulsa’s largest fireworks display.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Sand Springs Star Spangled Salute

The City of Sand Springs is hosting its annual Star Spangled Salute on July 3 at Case Community Park starting at 6 p.m.

The show was moved to allow the whole Soccer Complex to be used for viewing. The fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m.

In addition to fireworks, food from the Salvation Army Red Shield Youth Center: Sand Springs, Andolini’s Pizza, Owasso Sweets, Keko’s Tacos, Deb’s Pineapple Whip, and Ash’s Boba Tea Bar will be available.

For more information, click here.

Bixby Freedom Celebration

The 11th annual Bixby Freedom Celebration kicks off June 27 at Bentley Park. The event is hosted by The Bridge Church and Blue Flame 47.

The event takes place on the Friday before the 4th of July and is a community-oriented, family-friendly celebration.

Admission is free, and festivities begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Red, White & Boom Bash in Glenpool

Bring your family out to see a fireworks show and to enjoy local vendors, a kids fun zone, and food trucks at Glenpool’s Red, White & Boom Bash on June 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

New Orleans Square Block Party in Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a free block party June 27-28 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in New Orleans Square.

The two-night event will feature live music with concerts sponsored by Waters Edge Winery, food, and family fun.

Some of the live performances feature local talent as well as bigger names, such as John Elefante of Kansas and Glen Burtnik of Styx.

Seating will not be provided, and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

A firework display will take place at 10 p.m. each night.

For more information, click here.

Independence Day Celebration and Parade in Collinsville

The City of Collinsville is shutting down Main Street for its Independence Day Celebration Parade on June 28.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. Around 4 p.m., in the Collinsville City Park, attendees can find food trucks, face painting, the annual turtle race, watermelon seed spitting contest, and other family-fun activities.

The event is free, and more information can be found here.

City of Jenks BoomFest

The City of Jenks will host its annual BoomFest fireworks show on July 4 at 9:00 p.m. over the Arkansas River.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is offering a front-row view in its riverfront backyard. Food and drink options are also available to attendees. To buy tickets, click here. Admission is free for aquarium members.

The Jenks Riverwalk will have live music, food, and more in the hours leading up to the fireworks show. Click here.

Red, White & Boom Firework Show in Owasso

The City of Owasso will be hosting its annual Red, White & Boom Firework Show at the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, located at 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue, on July 4.

The firework display will start at 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from nearby retail and school parking lots. Attendees are asked to bring their seating.

Click here for more information.

Family Freedom Festival in Kellyville

The Town of Kellyville will host their annual Family Freedom Festival behind Town Hall, located at 410 East Buffalo Street.

Activities include a petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, and other vendors.

The fireworks show will begin after sunset.

Click here for more information.

Vinita July 4th Celebration

At the Craig County Fairgrounds, the Vinita Area Chamber of Commerce, the Craig County Fair Board, and Janet Link of the Vinita Daily Journal will sponsor a dusk fireworks show.

The event will offer indoor concessions, food trucks, kids’ inflatables, music, and more.

For vendor information, call 918-244-5454 or email ccfadmin@craigcountyfair.com.

For more information on the July 4 event, click here.

Duck Creek Fireworks

The 2025 Duck Creek Fireworks Show on Grand Lake mixes fireworks with flyovers. The 79-year-old tradition now features WWII Warbirds and F-16 flyovers.

The event also features the Spark Plug dinner, which people can attend if they donate $750 to the Duck Creek Fireworks Fund.

This year’s show will be held on July 4.

For more information, click here.

City of Claremore Firework Spectacular!

The City of Claremore will host its annual firework show at Claremore Lake on June 28.

The National Anthem and raising of the flag by the Claremore Fire Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Music will begin at 6:45 p.m. with a firework show at 9:30 p.m.

Limited concessions will be available with proceeds benefitting local Boy Scout troops.

For more information, click here.

Oologah Boomfest 2025

Fireworks are back at Oologah Lake!

On July 5, events around the lake will start at noon and fireworks will start at dark. Food trucks and more activities will be available.

For more information, click here

Talala Community Fireworks

Hosted by First Baptist Church of Talala, the annual firework display is a family friendly event, complete with the national anthem, a flag salute and a firework show set to patriotic music.

Fireworks will start at dark. Concessions are hosted by the American Legion Post 337.

For more information on the June 29 event, click here.

Chelsea 4th of July Spectacular

Celebrate Independence Day at Chelsea’s 4th of July Spectacular. Held on the Chelsea High School football field, this event promises an evening of outdoor festivities followed by a fireworks show. Enjoy games and food truck until dusk, when the evening ends with an incredible fireworks display over the field.

The event will be held on July 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can learn more by clicking here.

Bartlesville 4th of July Freedom Fest

Celebrate Independence Day in Sooner Park at the 4th of July Freedom Fest.

Activities begin at 5 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The event is organized by Kiwanis of Bartlesville and will have food, vendors, and mini golf.

For more information, click here.

Stars & Stripes Firework Show in McAlester

The City of McAlester is hosting its annual Stars & Stripes Firework Show on July 4 at the Southeast Expo Center, located at 4500 West Highway 270.

Admission and parking are free. Food trucks will be available for attendees, and the fireworks show will start after the sun sets.

For more information, click here.