Play K95.5′s Eight Elite Las Vegas Flyaway Contest

K95.5 is partnering with EIGHT Elite Light Lager to send you and a guest on an elite trip to Las Vegas to see Kane Brown perform at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 18th. The prize includes two round trip tickets to Las Vegas, a two night hotel stay, and two tickets to the show. You will also take home Elite Eight beer for a year.

How to Enter:

Visit a participating location (full list below), find the Troy Aikman sign, scan the QR code on the sign and complete your information and you are registered.

Below is a full list of participating locations:

Liquids Wine & Spirits – 11413 E. 96th St. N., Owasso, OK

Parkhill’s Warehouse – 2432 E. 51st St., Tulsa, OK

Burton’s Liquid Mart – 6533 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK

Primo’s Wine n Spirits – 9125 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK

CJ Wine n Spirits – 4103 S. 193rd Ave., Broken Arrow, OK

Parkhill’s South Liquor – 10018 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK

Deep Discount – 6525 E. 51st St. Tulsa, OK

Bird’s Liquor – 3135 E. 15th St., Tulsa, OK

Tumbleweed Dance Hall and Concert Arena – 5212 W. Lakeview Rd., Stillwater, OK

The Union – 412 S. Washington St., Stillwater, OK

Bookers – 305 N. Main St., Ste 131, Broken Arrow, OK

CJ Moloneys – 1849 S. Aspen, Broken Arrow, OK

Jamesons Pub – 1385 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, OK

Fat Daddy’s – 8056 S. Memorial, Tulsa, OK

Sutures 0 7133 S. Yale Ave., Ste B, Tulsa, OK

Stumbling Monkey – 8921 S. Yale Ave., Ste D, Tulsa, OK

O’Brien’s Tavern – 6514 E. 101st St. Tulsa, OK

Midleton’s Bar & Grill – 9711 E. 81st St., Tulsa, OK

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/26/24–4/15/24. Open to legal OK res., 21+. To enter locate Sweepstakes QR code on signage at participating locations, follow link, and complete entry form. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. For prize details, restrictions, and Official Rules: k95tulsa.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, , 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

