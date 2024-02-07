QR CODE -- K95.5′s Eight Elite Las Vegas Flyaway Contest

Elite Eight Flyaway Trip with K95.5 and Elite Eight

K95.5 is partnering with EIGHT Elite Light Lager to send you and a guest on an elite trip to Las Vegas to see Kane Brown perform at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 18th. The prize includes two round trip tickets to Las Vegas, a two night hotel stay, and two tickets to the show. You will also take home Elite Eight beer for a year.

Entering is easy! Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5 and EIGHT Elite Lite Lager!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/26/24–4/15/24. Open to legal OK res., 21+. To enter locate Sweepstakes QR code on signage at participating locations, follow link, and complete entry form. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. For prize details, restrictions, and Official Rules: k95tulsa.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, , 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.