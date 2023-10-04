See Leanne Morgan at the Tulsa Theatre

Leanne Morgan at Tulsa Theatre

Comedian Leanne Morgan is coming to the Tulsa Theatre as part of her “Just Getting Started” tour.  She will be taking the stage on Saturday, February 17th.

Leanne’s Netflix Special “I’m Every Woman” placed in the Top 10 and is one of the highest rated specials on the platform this year.

Enter to win a pair of tickets below.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 4, 2023, and ends February 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

