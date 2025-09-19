See Ole 60 at the Cain’s Ballroom on us!

Ole 60 takes the stage for two nights October 22nd and 23rd! Let K95.5 send you and three friends! Enter below for your chance to win!

For more information on the show and for additional ticket information, click HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 19, 2025, and ends October 12th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.