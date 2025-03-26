K95.5 is teaming up with Mix 96.5 and FOX23 to support the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to further fund the work at St. Jude Research Hospital. This year we’re selling 16,000 tickets to raise$1.6 million for the kids of St. Jude.





Opens in new window St. Jude Dream Home Tulsa St. Jude Dream Home 2025

Dream Home Details: The 2025 St. Jude Dream Home is built by Epic Custom Homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood in Owasso. Located at17703 E. White Tail Cove in Owasso, this $1.1M home features:

4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths and 4,388 Square Feet

Full Mother-In-Law Suite with Kitchenette, Garage and Exterior Access

Designer Kitchen with additional Prep Kitchen and Walk-in Pantry

Dedicated Game Room, Office and Ample Storage

Important Dates:

Tickets go on sale: March 26th

Open Houses --- Free tours available: May 17th - June 22nd (Saturdays 9am-5pm and Sundays 12n-5pm)

Dream Home Giveaway Date: June 29th

Incentives:

Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: April 4th ($5,000 Moody’s Jewelry Gift Card)

Early Bird Prize Deadline: April 15th (Trip for two the the Country Music Awards in Nashville --- Courtesy of K95.5 and Triple Tigers Records)

Bonus Prize Deadline: June 6th (2025 Ford Bronco --- Courtesy of Dream Day Foundation, Bill Knight Ford, and Silo Hill Customs and Off Road)

Open House Prize: May 17th - June 22nd ($5,000 Mathis Home Gift Certificate)

Thank you for your support!

