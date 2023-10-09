VIDEO: Watch Performances From The 2022 CMA Awards

The 56th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Lainey Wilson and HARDY perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Did you miss the 2022 CMA Awards or do you just want to watch the best moments again? We have all of the best performances from the show below.

Alan Jackson with Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson

Morgan Wallen - You Proof

Elle King and The Black Keys honor Jerry Lee Lewis

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless - You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive

Brothers Osborne and The War And Treaty - It’s Only Rock And Roll (And I Like It)

HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson - Wait In The Truck

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry - Where We Started

Luke Bryan - Country On

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Kelly Clarkson - You’re Drunk, Go Home

Carly Pearce, Ricky Skaggs, and Sonya Isaacs - Dear Miss Loretta

Zac Brown Band featuring Marcus King - Out In The Middle

Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne - When Will I Be Loved

Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina - She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)

Miranda Lambert - Geraldene

Cody Johnson - Til You Can’t

Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood honor Loretta Lynn

