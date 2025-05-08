View this year’s ACM nominees and winners

Your guide to the 60th Annual ACM Awards

The 60th Annual ACM Awards are hosted by Reba McEntire and took place in Frisco, TX on Thursday, May 8th. The awards are being streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 PM/7 PM Central.

Check out this year’s nominees and winners below

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Entertainer Of The Year

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Jelly Roll
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Female Artist Of The Year

  • Ella Langley
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney

Male Artist Of The Year

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Duo Of The Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • The War And Treaty

Group Of The Year

  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist Of The Year

  • WINNER: Ella Langley
  • Ashley Cooke
  • Dasha
  • Jessie Murph
  • Kassi Ashton

New Male Artist Of The Year

  • WINNER: Zach Top
  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Gavin Adcock
  • Shaboozey
  • Tucker Wetmore

New Duo Or Group Of The Year

  • WINNER: The Red Clay Strays
  • Restless Road
  • Treaty Oak Revival

Album Of The Year

  • Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
  • Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
  • Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
  • F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
  • Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Single Of The Year

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
  • White Horse - Chris Stapleton
  • You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

Song Of The Year

  • 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
  • The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
  • You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

Music Event Of The Year

  • Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
  • I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
  • We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton
  • You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green

Visual Media Of The Year

  • WINNER: You Look Like You Love Me - Ella Langley and Riley Green
  • 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
  • Think I’m In Love With You - Chris Stapleton

Songwriter Of The Year

  • WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillion
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Chase McGill
  • Jessi Alexander
  • Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter Of The Year

  • WINNER: Lainey Wilson
  • Ernest
  • HARDY
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

