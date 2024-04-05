Win an Exclusive VIP Experience for the Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour at the BOK Center

Tim McGraw

K95.5 is pulling out all the stops to give one listeners and a guest the ultimate VIP Fan Experience for Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour stop at the BOK Center on Saturday, April 13th.

The prize includes a ton of exclusive items including:

Two tickets to the Standing Room Only Tour Live!

An invitation to the pre-show McGraw VIP Lounge, which includes appetizers and a cash bar, photo booth opportunities, a VIP-exclusive Tim McGraw gifts and laminate, plus more.

Access to the Carly Pearce VIP Experience, which includes a performance and Q&A with Carly, an autographed Carly Pearce poster, and a VIP-exclusive gift item and laminate, and a dedicated VIP entrance and on-site VIP team

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 5, 2024, and ends April 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.