Win a Father’s Day Tulsa Drillers Prize Package

Drillers Party Plaza

Win the ultimate Father’s Day prize package for dad from the Tulsa Drillers. We have teamed up with the Drillers to giveaway a four pack of tickets to the River Spirit Casino Party Platform. This private space is located down the right field foul line, includes new sun shades to keep your cool and includes a two-hour all you can eat buffet. Talk about treating your dad like a king for his big day.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 7, 2024 and ends June 14, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.