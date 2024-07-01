Win a Flyaway Trip to the All-Star Jam

K95.5 Flyaway Trip All Star Jam 2024

K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to Orlando, Florida to see country star Lee Brice perform live at All-Star Jam! Plus, you and your ‘Drinkin’ Buddy’ will get some hang time with Lee Brice before the show!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a trip for two that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for two nights, and a pair of tickets to see your favorite country artists perform live at All-Star Jam on August 18th, 2024.

Hotel and airfare courtesy of Curb Records.

Good Luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/1/24–7/29/24. Open to legal OK res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form at k95tulsa.com/contests or on the K95.5 Tulsa App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: k95tulsa.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

