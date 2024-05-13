Win a Fort Worth Getaway

Visit Fort Worth Getaway

K95.5 is teaming up with Visit Fort Worth to send you to The Unexpected City. Forth Worth is the 12th largest city in the United States, known for Texas hospitality and a dozen remarkable districts full of culture and fun.

The prize package includes:

Two tickets to Ryan Bingham’s The Great Western tour stop at the Dickies Arena on Saturday, October 12th. Shane Smith and the Saints, Tanya Tucker, Louie TheSinger, Shaboozey and Side Stage will be opening for Bingham.

A two-night hotel stay at Kimpton Harper Hotel

A gift card to Tim Love’s Paloma Suerte near the History Stockyard District

Four tickets to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

The value of this prize is $850

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 13, 2024, and ends June 14, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.