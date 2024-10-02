Win a Four Pack to Zeeco Oktoberfest

Tulsa Oktoberfest 2024

Tulsa is hope to one of the biggest and best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country and we want to send you there to take in all of the action. The Zeeco Oktoberfest brings together international and local German bands, Bavarian delicacies and bier, arts, crafts, games, competitions, and kid activities for the whole family.

K95.5 is giving away a family four pack of tickets and a commemorate stein to the event. Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 2, 2024, and ends October 17, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.