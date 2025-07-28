Win Four Tickets to see Drake Milligan at the Cain’s Ballroom!

The Jimmie L Dean Scholarship Foundation is excited to announce their 2025 Fundraising Concert starring Drake Milligan at the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa on October 9, 2025!

All proceeds fund scholarships for Oklahoma students.

The Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, Inc. was established in 2008 from the generous gift of Jimmie L. Dean for one simple reason: to help reduce the “brain drain” and keep Oklahoma students in Oklahoma. Their purpose is to contribute to this by providing educational support for the next generation of productive Oklahomans by helping to move the state forward. This critical investment in these young citizens is to help them to complete their post high school education and help them become an asset to the Sooner state without being burdened by an anchor of debt hindering their ability to contribute to this state’s economy fully.

For more information about this fundraising event, or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

