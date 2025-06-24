Win the full Hard Rock Experience to see Clint Black!

Clint Black is playing Hard Rock Live on November 6th, and you could win the FULL experience! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Clint Black, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a nights stay at the Hard Rock Casino Resort!

For more information, click HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 24, 2025, and ends October 26th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.