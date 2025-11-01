Win the full Hard Rock Experience to see Josh Turner!

Josh Turner will take the stage at Hard Rock Live on February 19th and K95.5 has your chance to win the full Hard Rock Experience! This includes a pair of tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a nights stay at the one and only Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

Click below to enter! For more show information and to purchase tickets, click HERE!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 1, 2025, and ends February 8th, 2026 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.