Win a Hard Rock Experience to See Chris Cagle

Chris Cagle @ Hard Rock 2024

Chris Cagle is coming to the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, March 29th and K95.5 wants to give you the Hard Rock Experience for this show.

This prize package includes a pair of tickets to the show, a deluxe hotel room for the night and dinner for two at McGills on 19th.*

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 5, 2024, and ends March 25, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Alcohol and gratuity are not included.



