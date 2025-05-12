Win a Hard Rock Experience to see Gary Allan

Gary Allan

Enter to win the full Hard Rock Experience to see Gary Allan on August 23rd! This package includes two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19, and a one-night stay at Hard Rock Casino Resort!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 29, 2025, and ends August 17, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

