Win the Hard Rock Experience to See John Michael Montgomery!

John Michael Montgomery will include a stop at Hard Rock Live on December 6th as part of his final farewell tour. Enter below for not only your chance to see him one last time, but to do it in style by winning 2 tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a one night stay at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

Click HERE for more concert information from Hard Rock Live.

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 30, 2025, and ends November 30, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.