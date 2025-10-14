Win the Hard Rock Experience to see Southall!

Southall plays Hard Rock Live on Saturday, February 7, 2026, and K95.5 has your chance to win the full Hard Rock Experience! This prize pack includes a pair of tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a one night stay at Hard Rock Hotel!

Click HERE for full show details or to purchase tickets.

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins Oct 14, 2025, and ends Jan 25, 2026 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.