Win the Jason Aldean Full Throttle VIP Experience!

Enter to win the Jason Aldean Full Throttle VIP Experience! Aldean and Nate Smith will be performing live at the BOK Center on July 17th! This prize pack includes

  • 2 tickets to the show
    • A pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean*
    • Light snacks and cash bar (with 1 drink ticket)
    • Games, photo booth and more**
  • A Jason Aldean VIP gift item and laminate
  • Access to Nate Smith’s VIP Meet and Greet
    • Meet & Greet and individual photo with Nate Smith
    • VIP Exclusive autographed Nate Smith poster
    • Official Nate Smith VIP Meet & Greet laminate
  • Tour merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public
  • Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to commemorate your night
  • On-site VIP host and dedicated entrance

*Please note that the VIP Lounge Experience does not include a meet and greet with Jason Aldean

**The photo booth and photo op do not include the artist

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!