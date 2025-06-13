Enter to win the Jason Aldean Full Throttle VIP Experience! Aldean and Nate Smith will be performing live at the BOK Center on July 17th! This prize pack includes
- 2 tickets to the show
- A pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean*
- Light snacks and cash bar (with 1 drink ticket)
- Games, photo booth and more**
- A Jason Aldean VIP gift item and laminate
- Access to Nate Smith’s VIP Meet and Greet
- Meet & Greet and individual photo with Nate Smith
- VIP Exclusive autographed Nate Smith poster
- Official Nate Smith VIP Meet & Greet laminate
- Tour merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public
- Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to commemorate your night
- On-site VIP host and dedicated entrance
*Please note that the VIP Lounge Experience does not include a meet and greet with Jason Aldean
**The photo booth and photo op do not include the artist