Enter to win the Jason Aldean Full Throttle VIP Experience! Aldean and Nate Smith will be performing live at the BOK Center on July 17th! This prize pack includes

2 tickets to the show

A pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean*



Light snacks and cash bar (with 1 drink ticket)



Games, photo booth and more**

A Jason Aldean VIP gift item and laminate

Access to Nate Smith’s VIP Meet and Greet

Meet & Greet and individual photo with Nate Smith



VIP Exclusive autographed Nate Smith poster



Official Nate Smith VIP Meet & Greet laminate

Tour merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to commemorate your night

On-site VIP host and dedicated entrance

*Please note that the VIP Lounge Experience does not include a meet and greet with Jason Aldean

**The photo booth and photo op do not include the artist