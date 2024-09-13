Win a Jelly Roll VIP Experience at the BOK Center

Jelly Roll VIP Experience at BOK Center

Jelly Roll is coming to the BOK Center this October and K95.5 is getting fired up to see The Beautifully Broken Tour stop in Tulsa. So excited, in fact, that we want to give one lucky K95.5 listener and a guest an opportunity to get the full backstage radio experience. In addition to winning a pair of tickets, you will also have access to the Jelly Roll VIP Lounge.

The VIP Lounge includes the following:

Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar with two drink tickets, a photo booth and more

Limited edition tour poster, autographed by Jelly Roll

VIP-exclusive Jelly Roll gift item and laminate

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop

Dedicated entrance and on-site VIP team

Enter your information for a chance to get entered to win this prize.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 13, 2024, and ends October 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms,CLICK HEREfor official contest rules.



