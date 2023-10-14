Win The K95.5 Dream Trip To The CMA Awards!

K95.5 Dream Trip to the CMA Awards

Nashville is rolling out the red carpet for the biggest country superstars for the 57th CMA Awards on November 8th, 2023! K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to experience it all!

You could catch your favorite artists like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more take home a coveted CMA Award.

Enter below for opportunity to win K95.5′s Dream Trip To The CMA Awards that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations at Margaritaville, two tickets to the 57th CMA Awards and VIP tours of Nashville including:

World Famous Music Row Walking & Driving Tour

Music Row Recording Studio Visit

Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Hop-on Hop-off Bus Adventure Tour

Trip package courtesy of Magnolia Music Group.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/14/23–10/19/23. Open to OK res., 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form at www.k95tulsa.com/contests or on the KWEN mobile app (standard data rates apply). Odds vary. No limit on entries. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: https://www.k95tulsa.com/contests/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74129.