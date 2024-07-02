Win a Kane Brown Road Trip from K95.5

Kane Brown in Arlington 2024

K95.5 wants to give you a road trip package to go see Kane Brown at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, TX this fall. Kane is taking his In the Air the Air Tour with Cole Swindell, Locash and Raelynn to North Texas on Saturday, September 14th.

K95.5 has an exclusive contest for you to win:

A family four pack of tickets to the show

A hotel stay the night of the show

A gift card to help pay for gas to travel there and back

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 2, 2024, and ends September 2, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.