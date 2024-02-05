Win A Las Vegas Flyaway To See Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Flyaway Trip

Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas with her critically-acclaimed production, Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency and K95.5 wants to send you and a guest there to see the show in person.

That’s right – we are releasing you and a friend in Sin City for two days!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two which includes:

A two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas

Two tickets to Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION at Resorts World Theatre

A $1,000 AMEX Travel Card to cover your flights.

Tickets to see Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION are currently on sale at axs.com and rwlasvegas.com for shows between March 6 – October 26, 2024.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24–3/3/24. Open to legal US res. residing in terrestrial listening area for KCYY, KWEN, WHKO, WNGC, and WWKA; 21+. To enter, visit participating station website or app (free), locate “contest” tab, and complete entry form with req’d info. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: https://www.k95tulsa.com/contests/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.