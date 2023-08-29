Win a Megan Moroney VIP Experience

PHOTOS: Brooks & Dunn, Scotty McCreery, & Megan Moroney in Columbus Check out the photos from Brooks & Dunn's concert with Scotty McCreery, and Megan Moroney at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on June 16th, 2023. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography /Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

K95.5 has an exclusive VIP Meet and Greet Experience with Megan Moroney ahead of her sold out show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, September 8th.

The package includes the following:

Two tickets to the show

Pre-Show Q&A with Megan Moroney

Access to an acoustic performance

Personal photograph with Megan Moroney (taken by the tour photographer)

Early entry into the show

Specially designed Megan Moroney VIP Merchandise item.

To get entered for this prize, fill in your information below. A winner will be drawn on September 5th.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 29, 2023, and ends September 5, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.