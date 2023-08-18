Win Megaride Passes To The Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State Fair is almost here and K95.5 has the hottest tickets in town – MEGARIDE PASSES! K95.5 is giving away a pair of Megaride passes three times a day. That’s right –listen for Cait & Bradley in the morning then make sure you hang out with Chase during the lunch hour and drive home with Jenny. Each show will have a pair of tickets to win – and all you have to do to win a pair is to be the 10th person to call.

K95.5 will be giving away Megaride passes three times a day during the weeks of August 21st, September 4th, and September 11th.

Plan on stopping by the K95.5 booth at the Tulsa State Fair this year. We will be set up just inside the gate by the petting zoo entrance. Pop by to say hi and see what fun prizes we are giving away.

Good luck from K95.5.

